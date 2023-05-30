BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Prologis by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 258,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 140,906 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Prologis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 239,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

