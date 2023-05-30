BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $387.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.89. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

