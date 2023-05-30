Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,995 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,265,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,803,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

