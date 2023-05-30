Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WSM opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.