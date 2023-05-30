Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of AutoZone worth $294,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,994,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,677.72.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,460.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,578.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,499.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

