Bank of America Corp DE Has $302.22 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.89% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $302,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDXX opened at $468.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

