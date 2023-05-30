First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

