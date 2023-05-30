Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,152,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $309,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 194,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

