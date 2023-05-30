Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.63% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $321,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,337 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

