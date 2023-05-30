Bank of America Corp DE Has $366.09 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,051,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.92% of Ross Stores worth $366,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ross Stores by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.