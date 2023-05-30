Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.17, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

