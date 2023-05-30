Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 32,832 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

