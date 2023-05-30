Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after buying an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,605,000 after buying an additional 1,439,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

