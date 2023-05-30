PGGM Investments Acquires 23,014 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 255.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,038 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,289. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

