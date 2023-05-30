Korea Investment CORP Has $28.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $28,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

CVE stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.