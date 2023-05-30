Korea Investment CORP Purchases 594,407 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,407 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $31,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.