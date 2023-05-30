General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.89. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.88 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

