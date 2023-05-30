PGGM Investments Sells 144 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $350.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

