PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $628.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $633.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

