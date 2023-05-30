Korea Investment CORP Has $29.34 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of AMETEK worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

