Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.81 and its 200-day moving average is $499.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

