Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

