Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

SYK stock opened at $272.58 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

