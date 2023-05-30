Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Lowered by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

