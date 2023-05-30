M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 6,846 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE FCX opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.