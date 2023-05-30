BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.65 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

