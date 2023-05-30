M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,531 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $392,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

NJAN stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

