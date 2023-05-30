BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,901,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

EXC opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

