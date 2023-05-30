Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.30 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,994 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. First National Trust Co increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

