Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,150,000 after purchasing an additional 201,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,432,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

