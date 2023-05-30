Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $330.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.17. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

