Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 7,677 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CAH opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

