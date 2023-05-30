Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 6,209 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 645.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.