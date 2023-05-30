Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,481 shares of company stock valued at $52,729,087 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $211.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $217.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

