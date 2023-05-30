Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.
Insider Activity
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ PANW opened at $211.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $217.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.