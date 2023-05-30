Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $232.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average is $254.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

