Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 338 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $272.58 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

