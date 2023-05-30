BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.43 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

NYSE:SYY opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

