M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 32,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,675,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares worth $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

