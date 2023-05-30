Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,147 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 51.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.