Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,734 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $2,496,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,305,064 shares in the company, valued at $911,818,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070,905 shares in the company, valued at $794,074,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $2,496,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,305,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,818,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 570,190 shares of company stock worth $72,514,117 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.