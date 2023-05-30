Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 82,813 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

