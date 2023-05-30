Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

