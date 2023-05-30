Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of CBRE opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

