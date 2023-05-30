Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,519 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,095 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

