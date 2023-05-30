Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,458 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

