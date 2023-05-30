Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $36.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 40.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

