Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after buying an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.