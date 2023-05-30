Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

