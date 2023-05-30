Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCP opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In related news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

