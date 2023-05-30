MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

MGEE opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.72.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

